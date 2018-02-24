Home | News | General | US embassy Jerusalem opening in May ‘extremely worrying’ – Turkey

Turkey on Saturday described as “extremely worrying” the US move to open its embassy in Jerusalem in May to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the founding of Israel.

Jerusalem

Friday’s announcement by Washington to move the embassy from Tel Aviv to the disputed city follows US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December.

The Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement the move showed Washington’s “insistence on… damaging the conditions for peace” and was “extremely worrying” in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...