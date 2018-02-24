Why should you be surprised about Dapchi?, Fani-Kayode asks
Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Saturday asked why are Nigerians and even the government surprised about the Boko Haram attack and kidnap at the Government Girls Science and Technical School in Dapchi, Yobe state.
He also said that the governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose will not bow to Buhari saying: ‘Hell will freeze over before Peter the Rock compromises and bows at Buhari’s satanic alter. I can vouch for him.’
‘Oshokomole is as constant as the northern star, I hold him in high esteem and he has my respect.’
He further lambasted the Yobe Government over the apology it tendered saying
No girls were kidnapped! Sorry we lied! ALL the girls have been rescued! Sorry we lied! SOME of the girls have been rescued! Sorry we lied!”WHAT A GOVERNMENT!
Recall on Thursday Yobe Government apologised for claiming that some of the abducted school girls at Government Girls College Dapchi had been rescued.
Abdullahi Bego, Director-General, Press Affairs to Yobe Governor, gave the apology over the statement, which turned out to be untrue.
