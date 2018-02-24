Home | News | General | Why should you be surprised about Dapchi?, Fani-Kayode asks

Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Saturday asked why are Nigerians and even the government surprised about the Boko Haram attack and kidnap at the Government Girls Science and Technical School in Dapchi, Yobe state.

Sandals are strewn in the yard of the Government Girls Science and Technical College staff quarters in Dapchi, Nigeria, on February 22, 2018.

Anger erupted in a town in remote northeast Nigeria on February 22 after officials fumbled to account for scores of schoolgirls from the college who locals say have been kidnapped by Boko Haram jihadists. Police said on February 21 that 111 girls from the college were unaccounted for following a jihadist raid late on February 19. Hours later, Abdullahi Bego, spokesman for Yobe state governor Ibrahim Gaidam, said “some of the girls” had been rescued by troops “from the terrorists who abducted them”. But on a visit to Dapchi on Thursday, Gaidam appeared to question whether there had been any abduction. / AFP PHOTO /

He also said that the governor of Ekiti State Ayodele Fayose will not bow to Buhari saying: ‘Hell will freeze over before Peter the Rock compromises and bows at Buhari’s satanic alter. I can vouch for him.’

‘Oshokomole is as constant as the northern star, I hold him in high esteem and he has my respect.’

He further lambasted the Yobe Government over the apology it tendered saying

No girls were kidnapped! Sorry we lied! ALL the girls have been rescued! Sorry we lied! SOME of the girls have been rescued! Sorry we lied!”WHAT A GOVERNMENT!

Recall on Thursday Yobe Government apologised for claiming that some of the abducted school girls at Government Girls College Dapchi had been rescued.

Abdullahi Bego, Director-General, Press Affairs to Yobe Governor, gave the apology over the statement, which turned out to be untrue.

