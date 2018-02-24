Home | News | General | Plateau gets 6 new ministries

Gov Simon Lalong of Plateau has created six additional ministries to the 17 existing ministries in the state, bringing the total to 23 in the state.

Mr Rufus Bature, Secretary to the Government of Plateau, made the announcement in a statement made available to the Newsmen on Saturday in Jos.

Simon Lalong

He said that Five of the ministries were carved out from the existing ones

He added that new ministries were Ministry of Transport, Mineral development, and Ministry of Physical and Urban Planing.

Others include Ministry of Economic Planing, Ministry of Science and Technology and Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs.

He said the creation of ministries was in line with government determination to reinvigorate its machinery to deliver on the five policy thrust of the administration.

Commenting on how the ministries were created, Bature noted that Ministry of Transport was carved out from the Ministry of Works and Transport.

“Ministry of Mineral Development is to be excised from the Ministry of Environment and Mineral Development.

“The Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development has been carved out of the present Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

“ Ministry of Economic Planning has been created out of Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning and State Planning Commission”.

According to him, Ministry of Science and Technology has been created out of the present Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Bature added that Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-Governmental Affairs was the only new created ministry.

He said that the new ministries will take off immediately.

