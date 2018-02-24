Home | News | General | Tragedy as 3 die, 3 injured in Abuja gas explosion

- Pandemonium has reportedly struck the Zuba motor park in Gwagwalada area council of the FCT as three people lost their lives in a gas explosion

- A witness Raphael Isaac said it happened at a popular park in the area around 9:12 am, as a gas cylinder suddenly exploded while being refilled

- Three others who were severely injured in the incident are said to have been receiving treatment at a private clinic in Zuba

Three people were reportedly left died while three others were severely injured in a gas explosion that took place on Friday, February 23, at the Zuba motor park in Gwagwalada area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Daily Trust reports that a witness, Raphael Isaac said it happened at a popular Lagos park in the area around 9:12 am, as a gas cylinder suddenly exploded while being refilled.

Isaac explained that two men and a boy died instantly while three other men were severely injured.

It was gathered that the three dead victims were mangled beyond recognition and immediately evacuated by the police to the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital morgue in Gwagwalada.

It was also learnt that the three injured victims are receiving treatment at a private clinic in Zuba.

The Sarkin Pada of Zuba, Alhaji Mohammed Murtala, who visited the scene, expressed displeasure with the sale of gas close to the motor park, while praying for the souls of those who died, and for the injured to get quick recovery.

Source: Naija.ng

