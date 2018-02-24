Self-confessed Boko Haram member arrested in Edo

he Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Edo State command has confirmed the arrest of a self-confessed Boko Haram suspect.

According to the Commandant of the NSCDC, Mr Makinde Ayinla, the suspect who gave his name as Sani was arrested in the early hours of Saturday.

Ayinla said “Our men deployed to guard the premises of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), arrested suspect after he was spotted twice loitering between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

“Nobody knew how he gained entry into the premises.”

Ayinla further said that upon interrogation, Sani claimed to be a member of the Boko Haram group. He also confessed to being in a group that specialises in robbery, kidnapping, murder and selling of human parts.

The commandant said that Sani confessed that his group operate with sophisticated weapons adding that when asked if Sani can lead men of the corps to his group’s hideout, he said “ only God can lead any person there.”

Ayinla, however, said the suspect has been handed over to the State Command of the Department of State Services, DSS.