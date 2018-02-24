Allah will forgive me for leading the massacre of 58 school boys - Repentant Boko Haram killer

Before the Chibok girls, there were the Buni Yadi boys. Four years ago, Boko Haram insurgents attacked and killed 58 male students of Federal Government College, Buni Yadi, Yobe state, for receiving “western education”.

Abdulkadir Abubakar, one of the attackers accused of being a Boko Haram spy and cell leader in Buni Yadi, recently had a chat with TheCable at a military facility where he is being detained, following his arrest in 2017.

According to him: “Myself and two other Boko Haram commanders, Abu Fatima and Paper, led most of the attacks on schools in Yobe between 2013 and 2014."

He says the horrific attacks on schools and students were coordinated and executed through intelligence gathering and strategies mapped out under his supervision. He claims Shekau “unilaterally” ordered attacks on schools, mosques, churches and markets, and also ordered abduction and rape.

“We were also the ones behind the abduction of students at Government Girls Secondary School, Chibok. We also carried out attacks on schools in Potiskum, Mamudo, Damagun, Wagir and Ngarzarma, all in Yobe state,” he recalls.

“I wholeheartedly regret my actions and hope the Almighty Allah will forgive me. Allah said he will forgive whoever repents and asks him for forgiveness. I have repented and sought forgiveness.”