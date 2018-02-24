Home | News | General | If you can’t pay workers salaries, resign - TUC fires at governors

- The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria has chided governors who cannot pay their workers’ salaries; asking them to resign

- The TUC president called for a return to regional governments, as he stated that state governments had failed in their responsibilities

- He noted that President Buhari had approved bailout funds and budget support funding to enable states to settle workers’ salaries, to no avail

The Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) on Saturday, February 24, advised state governors who could not address workers’ problems to resign, NAN reports.

The TUC president, Bobboi Kaigama, said in Lagos that workers could no longer vouch for state governments that non-payment of salaries was as a result of lack of funds.

READ ALSO: US decision to move embassy to Jerusalem in May is extremely worrying - Turkey

NAIJ.com gathers that he said that the non-payment could be due to corruption.

Kaigama made the TUC’s views known while addressing journalists after the union’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

He said that it was only the Lagos state Government that had been regularly paying workers’ salaries and allowances.

“All the other states have one issue or the other in terms of salaries or benefits of their workers.

“You will discover that it is 13 months’ arrears of gratuities or pensions that have not been paid.

“In some cases, it is the contributory pension deductions that have not been remitted or promotions arrears and death benefits not been paid,” he said.

He advocated a return to regional government, saying that state governments were failing in their responsibilities.

“The trust we have in state government has eroded.

“If it is for the purposes of payment of salaries and infrastructure development such as provision of health facilities, roads, rail transportation and others, we are better off with regional government,’’ Kaigama said.

The union leader noted that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved bailout funds and budget support funding to enable states to settle workers’ salaries, to no avail.

Kaigama said that accountability in Nigeria was weak, and called for the strengthening of anti-graft agencies.

On national minimum wage, Kaigama said that state governments should be determined to pay the wage when approved.

He also called on the federal government to declare a state of emergency in the power sector due to its deteriorating condition.

”No nation can develop without power,” he said.

The labour leader urged the government to arrest and prosecute killers of innocent Nigerians in the guise of herdsmen and militia in different parts of the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that the 36 governors of Nigeria arrived at a decision to offset backlog of salaries and arrears of their workers as soon as a second tranche of funds from the Paris Club loan refund is released.

The decision came amidst rumours that the governors have squandered the first batch of Paris Club loan given to them to pay workers arrears by the federal government.

In a statement issued by Abulrazque Barkindo, spokesman of the forum, the governors said they had resolved to offset all backlog of salaries and allowances owed their workers as soon as the second tranche of the fund was released.

60-year-old LAWMA worker laments over unpaid salary - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...