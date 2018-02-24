Home | News | General | Governor Kashim Shettima meets former head of state Yakubu Gowon

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state on Saturday, February 24, met with the former head of state, Yakubu Gowon in the state.

NAIJ.com gathered that Shettima, who was excited played host to the ex-head of state, said he was honoured to receive and appreciate him for standing by Nigeria and for one Nigeria.

He said: "This morning, I was privileged to host Former Head of State of Nigeria Gen. Yakubu Gowon, the Chairman of ‘Nigeria Prays’ group who is in Maiduguri for the Nigeria Prays Northeast Zonal Triumph Rally.

"Our father, Gen. Gowon (retired but not tired) is an international icon and a living legend. He is an epitome of humility, peace and unity.

"I am honored to host him and I appreciate him for standing by Nigeria and for one Nigeria.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that Yakubu Gowon, former head of state on Tuesday, December 12, said he chose not to make Jos Nigeria’s capital because he didn’t want to be accused of “parochialism and favouritism”.

It was reported that Gowon made this known on Tuesday, December 12, at the 26th anniversary exhibition and commemoration of the movement of the seat of government from Lagos to Abuja.

According to him, ''One of the places I saw that attracted me was somewhere in Plateau, those of you who know the place, especially close to Jos forest, will agree that the area is beautiful and I thought that place was beautiful for the capital city.

