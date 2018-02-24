Home | News | General | Troops score major victory against Boko Haram insurgents, recover sophisticated arms (photos)

- The ongoing military operation against Boko Haram insurgents by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole has recorded some progress

- The troops which are currently on Operation Punch II were able to neutralise some Boko Haram terrorists and seize some sophisticated ammunition

- However, 2 soldiers were injured and were said to be receiving treatment

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole currently on Operation Deep Punch II which is aimed at clearance of the remnants of Boko Haram terrorists within Sambisa forest and Lake Chad basin general area, have recovered some ammunition after some suspected Boko Haram insurgents tried to escape.

This was contained in a statement released by Colonel Onyema Nwachukwu, the deputy director, public relations, theatre command Operation Lafiya Dole.

NAIJ.com noted that days ago, on Thursday February 28, suspected Boko Haram terrorists attempting to escape through one of the blocking positions of the troops, paid dearly some of them were neutralised.

READ ALSO: Yobe schoolgirl abduction: 15-year-old escapee narrates her brave escape

It was learnt that in an ambush that lasted for less than 20 minutes near Sabil Huda, the troops recovered a G3 Rifle magazine, 1 Life jacket, a light machine gun metal link, 4 rounds of anti-aircraft ammunition, 4 rounds of 7.62mm (NATO) ammunition and 3 rounds of 7.62mm (Special) ammunition. Unfortunately, 2 soldiers were injured in the process.

The statement read: "They have since been evacuated by the Nigerian Air Force and are responding to treatment.

"Buoyed with the success and information obtained, the troops yesterday Friday 23rd February 2018, embarked on offensive operations on suspected Boko Haram terrorists hideout ahead of Camp Zairo within Sambisa forest. Unfortunately however, they encountered an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) that affected one of their armoured fighting vehicles.

Nigerian troops neutralised some Boko Haram insurgents and recovered some arms (Photo credit: Facebook, SK Usman)

"Undeterred, they continued with the offensive action in which they cleared suspected Boko Haram terrorists hideout around Parisu. During the clearance, they also neutralized 5 Boko Haram terrorists and wounded several others. The troops recovered a 122 millimetre gun mounted on a truck that also has an anti-aircraft gun on it, 1 rocket propelled grenade, 1 Grenade Revolver, 7 mortar bombs and other assorted weapons.

"While advancing, the troops also encountered and recovered 2 Toyota Hilux vehicles, 3 power generating sets, 2 motorcycles, additional mortar bombs, gas cylinders and the Boko Haram terrorists metal fabrication factory replete with varying machines for welding and making IEDs.

"While on the offensive in other parts, the troops of 151 Battalion in conjunction with 7 Division Support Group also embarked on clearance offensive against Boko Haram terrorists hideouts around Frigi crossing point and Izza general area.

"The gallant troops discovered and destroyed 9 Boko Haram terrorists hideouts. Although the number of Boko Haram terrorists neutralized could not be ascertained, it is believed to be quite sizeable, while one of their leaders was captured."

According to the statement, an old man and 3 elderly women were rescued in one of the hideouts.

The statement added: "The troops also recovered 1 motorcycle with 10 bicycle tyres, a bicycle, 3 Boko Haram flags, 1 solar panel, 5 drums of Guinea corn, 2 medium size mattresses, 2 grinding machines, 3 bags of metal scraps, 2 motorcycle tyres and 2 underground food storages. They also recovered one AK-47 rifle magazine, 1 dummy rifle, a round of 12.7mm ammunition, 12 empty cases of 7.62mm ammunition, 2 bicycles, large quantity of IED making materials and a tool box. The Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole provided air cover for the land troops throughout the conduct of the operations."

Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole neutralised some Boko Haram terrorists and recovered some arms. (Photo credit: Facebook, SK Usman)

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com previously reported that troops of Operation Lafiya Dole made tremendous progress in the on-going clearance operations nicknamed Operation Deep Punch II.

According to a statement by the director, army public relations, Brigadier-General Sani Kukasheka Usman, on Tuesday, January 30, the advancing troops had contact with Boko Haram terrorists and engagement ensued.

During the encounter, they were said to have recovered an Eagle Main Battle Tank (EMBT), 1 VBL, 1 AK-47 rifle, a police teargas rifle, religious books, many gas cylinder and bags of fertilizer, ostensibly for Improvised Explosives Devices making.

Boko Haram abducted my husband and the Govt forgot about him - on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...