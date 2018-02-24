Home | News | General | Osinbajo-led committee moves to find solution to security problems in the country

- Osinbajo-led committee on farmers, herders clashes is to interact with the government and major stakeholders in Zamfara state

- Abdul’aziz Yari commends the federal government for establishing the committee

- Zamfara state government disburses over N200 million to families of victims of the recent gunmen attack in the state

The National Economic Council Committee (NEC) on farmers and herdsmen clashes on Saturday, February 24, visited Zamfara on a fact-finding mission over security challenges in the state.

The committee was led by its chairman, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Speaking during the courtesy visit at government house Gusau, Umahi said: “We are in Zamfara today for fact finding over the recent security challenges faced by the state.”

He said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo constituted the committee on behalf of the federal government.

READ ALSO: Police parade Rivers pastor for killing pregnant mistress, two others to conceal love affair

Umahi said the committee is expected to interact with the government and major stakeholders in the state.

According to him, the aim is to find solutions to the security problems in the state and country at large.

“The committee since inception have been working hand in hand with the governor’s forum to address security challenges in the country.

“We have earlier visited Benue, Nasarawa,Taraba and Adamawa and we have recorded great successes during the visits.

“We are in Zamfara today and from what we have seen we are expecting good outcome from the people of the state.

“I am using this opportunity to call on Nigerians irrespective of our differences to continue to cooperate with the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari to improve security of the country,” he said.

Responding, Governor Abdul’aziz Yari, who described the visit as timely, commended the federal government for establishing the committee.

Yari said the state government would support and cooperate with the committee to end security challenges in the state and country at large.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

The committee also met with the major security stakehokders in the state.

Meanwhile, the Zamfara state government has reportedly disbursed over N200 million to families of victims of the recent gunmen attacks in some communities of the state.

The speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sanusi Rikiji, disclosed this on Thursday, February 22, in Zurmi, while presenting state government’s assistance to the families of the deceased and victims of the recent gunmen attack at Birane Village in Zurmi local government area of the state.

Rikiji, who is the chairman of the state’s Damage, Assessment and Relief Committee, noted that over N200 million had been disbursed to families of the deceased and those who lost their properties in the recent gunmen attacks in Shinkafi, Bakura, Maradun Talata-Mafara and Zurmi local government areas.

Victims of Herdsmen killing buried in Benue State on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...