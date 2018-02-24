Home | News | General | Anyone joining OBJ to 'fight' Buhari does so at their own risk - AnnKio Briggs

Niger Delta activist and former minister for environment, AnnKio Briggs has warned that any one joining former President Olusegun Obasanjo to “fight” President Muhammadu Buhari, does so at his or her own risk.

Vanguard reports that Annkio-Briggs Briggs in a statement on Friday, February 23, also noted that contrary to claims in some quarters that former President Goodluck Jonathan did a lot for the Ijaw nation including ensuring the election of former President Goodluck Jonathan, Obasanjo only did so for his “selfish reasons.”

NAIJ.com gathered that taking a swipe on Governor Seriake Dickson for inviting Obasanjo to Bayelsa in commemoration of the governor’s 6th anniversary, she said: “His (Obasanjo) visit confirms that Ijaw politicians are in politics for themselves and not Ijaw nation.”

Briggs while mourning those who lost their lives during the 1999 Odi massacre, said: “Obasanjo should have been taken to Odi before he leaves Bayelsa to enable those who survived the Odi massacre confer on him a traditional title.”

Describing the visit of the former president as “dancing on the graves of the people killed by the army."

She said: “May the over 4000 innocent Odi women, men, old and young, youths and children who were shelled, bombed, drowned, and murdered by Olusegun Obasanjo through the Nigeria Army haunt him.

“He did not pick Dr. Goodluck Jonathan as Vice President for the love of Ijaw or Niger Delta people, he did not support him in 2011 for love of Ijaw or Niger Delta people, but did so for his own selfish reasons, and when Jonathan did not be please him as president, he turned against him.”

Reacting to Obasanjo’s advice to President Buhari not to run for second term, Briggs said: “He is getting set to fight Buhari and he is pretending to be a friend of Ijaw and Niger Delta people.

“Anyone who joins Obasanjo to fight Buhari is doing so at his or her own risk, Ijaw people will not vote for Buhari and we don’t need Obasanjo to tell us that.”

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had previously reported that the Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) described former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s Coalition for New Nigeria (CNM) as a selfish agenda created to cause disunity among Nigerians.

