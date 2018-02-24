Home | News | General | NSCDC arrests self-confessed Boko Haram suspect in Edo

- One Sani who confessed to be a member of Boko Haram has handed over to DSS in Edo state

- The commandant of the NSCDC Makinde Ayinla said he arrested suspect after he was spotted twice loitering between 2 am and 4 am

- Ayinla said the suspect disclosed that it's only God can lead anybody to his group’s hideout

The Edo command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) confirmed the arrest of a self-confessed Boko Haram suspect.

According to the commandant of the NSCDC Makinde Ayinla, the suspect who gave his name as Sani was arrested in the early hours of Saturday, February 24, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Ayinla said: ''Our men deployed to guard the premises of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), arrested suspect after he was spotted twice loitering between 2 am and 4 am. Nobody knew how he gained entry into the premises.''

READ ALSO: God told me to marry my sister - Disgraced brother speaks

He said that during interrogation, Sani claimed to be a member of the boko haram group.

Ayinla also said that Sani confessed to being in a group that speacilises in robbery, kidnapping, murder and selling of human parts.

The commandant said that Sani confessed that his group operate with sophisticated weapons.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Ayinla said that when asked if Sani can lead men of the corps to his group’s hideout, he said the suspect said: ''only God can lead any person there.''

The commandant said the suspect had been handed over to the state command of the Directorate of State Services (DSS).

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported one of the Yobe schoolgirls that escaped being captured by Boko Haram insurgents when her school, Government Girls Science and Technical College, was stormed by the terrorists has recalled the event of that fateful day.

Amina Mallam Usman, who is only 15-year old displayed courage and fighting spirit on Monday, February 19, during the invasion by the insurgents.

Amina said that the grace of God was responsible for her escape on that fateful day, praying that God protects her friends and mates and guide them back home.

Survivors of Boko Haram - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...