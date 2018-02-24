Home | News | General | Tension in Mid-East as Turkey raises alarm over US decision to move embassy to Jerusalem in May

- The Turkish government has raised grave concerns about the decision by the US to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May

- The embassy move is reportedly timed to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the state of Israel

- Turkey says the decision shows Washington’s insistence on damaging the conditions for peace

The move by the United States to move its embassy in Israel to Jerusalem in May, in order to coincide with the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Jewish nation, has been described as ‘extremely worrying’ by the Turkish government, Vanguard reports.

The date for the embassy move was announced on Friday, February 23, following President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as the capital of Israel in December, 2017.

NAIJ.com gathers that the Turkish government released a statement conveying its position on the issue.

According to the Turkish government, the move showed Washington’s “insistence on damaging the conditions for peace.”

Recall that NAIJ.com previously reported that US President Donald Trump announced that Jerusalem would now be recognized as the capital of Israel by the United States of America.

Trump announced the decision in a speech at the White House and stated that the development would advance the Middle East peace process and that it was ‘long overdue’.

He further disclosed that if approved by both the Israelis and the Palestinians, the US would support a two-state solution.

