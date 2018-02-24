Home | News | General | Nothing can stop President Buhari’s reelection - Ondo state governor insists

- Governor Rotimi Akeredolu says Ondo state is satisfied with the numerous achievements of the Buhari administration

- He states that the Buhari/ Osibanjo presidential campaign office will be opened in the state capital very soon

- Governor Yahaya Bello speaks on the second term plans of President Muhammadu Buhari

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has insisted that nothing can stop President Muhammadu Buhari from seeking a second term in office.

Akeredolu made the statement on Saturday, February 24, at a unification rally held in Akure as part of his one year anniversary in office, Vanguard reports.

Akeredolu, who endorsed the president for second term, said Ondo state was satisfied with the numerous achievement of the Buhari administration and therefore will support his second term ambition.

READ ALSO: God told me to marry my sister - Disgraced brother speaks

”Ondo state is satisfied with the achievement of our President and we want this to continue and nothing can stop this,” he said.

The governor said that the Buhari/ Osibanjo presidential campaign office will be opened in the state capital very soon. He told the people of Ondo state that they had not seen anything yet in terms of achievement.

Also president at the occasion was the national chairman of the party John Oyegun, Edo state governor Godwin Obaseki and the his Ogun state counterpart Ibikunle Amosun and former Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

Meanwhile, the governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello, has stated that President Muhammadu Buhari wants more Nigerians to speak, while he is still consulting, before deciding if to seek re-election in 2019, Vanguard reports.

The governor made the disclosure in a chat with newsmen at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa, on Thursday, February 23.

NAIJ.com gathers that Bello stated that the president disclosed the information to All Progressives Congress (APC) governors.

The next President of Nigeria. Who will win the 2019 elections? on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...