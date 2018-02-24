Home | News | General | Former head of state, Yakubu Gowon calls for peace, unity in Nigeria

- General Yakubu Gowon has once again called for peace in Nigeria

- The former head of state said prayers were imperative to promote unity and harmonious coexistence as well as address the problems of the country

- He also urged Nigerians to shun violence and acts capable of disrupting peace and stability

Former head of state, General Yakubu Gowon has reiterated his call on Nigerians to pray for peace, unity and prosperity of the country.

Gowon made the call on Saturday, February 24, during a two-day National Prayer Rally organised under the aegis of Nigeria Prays, at the Government House, Maiduguri.

He noted that such prayers were imperative to promote unity and harmonious coexistence as well as address the nagging social and economic problems bedeviling the country.

READ ALSO:God told me to marry my sister - Disgraced brother speaks

He also admonished Nigerians to shun violence and acts capable of disrupting peace and stability in the country.

The former head of state lauded the Federal and State Governments efforts to restore peace and address the humanitarian crisis caused by Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast region.

Gowon further commended the Borno Government over its rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement programmes designed to provide decent residential homes, schools, clinics, religious places of worship and other public structures.

He said: “The governor’s commitment to the restoration of peace is acknowledged by Nigerians. On behalf of Christian’s community, I commend you and associate with your achievements.’’

In his remarks, Governor Kashim Shettima said that the people of the state had demonstrated high level of religious tolerance and harmonious coexistence in view of its diverse cultures and beliefs.

Shettima commended Gowon for his patriotism and selfless service to the unity and progress of the nation.

“Gowon worked for Nigeria without enriching himself and making sure that the word of God remains his watch word in the unification of the country.

“We are one people and must remain one; as leaders, we must work to make our people unite for the betterment of all,’’ he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news

According to him, the state government has been providing relief materials to the people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency to assuage their sufferings.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state on Saturday, February 24, met with the former head of state, Yakubu Gowon in the state.

NAIJ.com gathered that Shettima, who was excited played host to the ex-head of state, said he was honoured to receive and appreciate him for standing by Nigeria and for one Nigeria.

Do you prefer a restructuring of Nigeria or should we just split-up? - on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...