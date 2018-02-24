Home | News | General | Gowon reiterates call for peace, unity in Nigeria

Maiduguri – Former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon has reiterated his call on Nigerians to pray for peace, unity and prosperity of the country.

General Yakubu Gowon (Rtd)

Gowon made the call on Saturday during a two-day National Prayer Rally organised under the aegis of Nigeria Prays, at the Government House, Maiduguri.

He noted that such prayers were imperative to promote unity and harmonious coexistence as well as address the nagging social and economic problems bedeviling the country.

He also admonished Nigerians to shun violence and acts capable of disrupting peace and stability in the country.

The former head of state lauded the Federal and State Governments efforts to restore peace and address the humanitarian crisis caused by Boko Haram insurgency in the northeast region.

Gowon further commended the Borno Government over its rehabilitation, reconstruction and resettlement programmes designed to provide decent residential homes, schools, clinics, religious places of worship and other public structures.

He said: “the governor’s commitment to the restoration of peace is acknowledged by Nigerians. On behalf of Christian’s community, I commend you and associate with your achievements.’’

In his remarks, Gov. Kashim Shettima said that the people of the state had demonstrated high level of religious tolerance and harmonious coexistence in view of its diverse cultures and beliefs.

Shettima commended Gowon for his patriotism and selfless service to the unity and progress of the nation.

“Gowon worked for Nigeria without enriching himself and making sure that the word of God remains his watch word in the unification of the country.

“We are one people and must remain one; as leaders, we must work to make our people unite for the betterment of all,’’ he said.

According to him, the state government has been providing relief materials to the people displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency to assuage their sufferings. (NAN)

