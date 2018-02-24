Home | News | General | Brown, CEO Fly Doctors Nigeria wins Silverbird awards

Dr Ola Orekunrin Brown, CEO of Fly Doctors Nigeria, emerged winner of the ‘extraordinary business achievement award at the yearly Silverbird awards held yesterday at the Eko center.

Left Ola Orekunrin Brown, CEO of Fly Doctors Nigeria

Dr Ola became the youngest person ever to win the prestigious award and the only woman in the last decade. In her acceptance speech, she talked about how the death of her sister motivated her to start the fly doctors, a health ambulance service that shuttles emergency patients to hospitals around the globe at the shortest time possible.

She further challenges women to dream big and succeed irrespective of the hurdles stacked up before them. She concludes her speech by dedicating the award to the team at fly doctors who work tirelessly to save lives.

The event also saw Governor Nyesom Wike emerge as the Man of the year, Godwin Emefiele picked the special achievement award and first lady Aisha Buhari received the award for personality of the year. Other recipients were, Chief MKO Abiola who picked the posthumous and Senator Daisy Danjuma who picked up the life achievement award.

The event hit an interesting crescendo when former vice president Alhaji Atiku Abubakar delivered a keynote address that took shades at the ruling All progressive congress.

He commended the organizer of the awards, Senator Ben Bruce and expressed his desire for a greater Nigerian nation.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...