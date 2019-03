Home | News | General | Traditional ruler commends Buhari’s effort’s at advancing road projects

Ganye (Adamawa) – The Gangwari of Ganye Chiefdom in Adamawa, Alhaji Umaru Sanda,has commended President Muhammadu Buhari ‘s effort’s at making significant in-roads in advancing road projects across the country in 2018.

Speaking at the turbaning of Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas, as the “Gangwi of Ganye”, Sanda also lauded the National Assembly for capturing the contract for the rehabilitation of the Ganye-Jada-Mayo-Belwa road in the 2018 budget proposal.

Sanda said Namdas was the first to be conferred with the tittle “Gangwi of Ganye”, “worthy ambassador ” because of his numerous contributions to the development of the area and youth empowerment programmes.

The traditional ruler urged Namdas to sustain the tempo assuring him of the people ‘s support.

Responding, Namdas who represents Ganye/Jada/Toungo/Mayo-Belwa Federal Constituency, thanked the traditional ruler and the people for the honour and pledged to continue to do more.

Namdas also thanked the leadership of the National Assembly particularly Speaker Yakubu Dogara, for the support accorded him in the chamber to effectively represent his people.

In his remarks, Dogara, described Namdas as reliable and one of the best hands in the house.

Dogara urged the people of Ganye to ensure that Namdas returns to the House in 2019.

Also speaking, Gov. Muhammadu Bindow of Adamawa described Namdas as a worthy ambassador of Adamawa.

NAN reports that after the turbaning, the Gangwi Centre constructed by Namdas for skills acquisition training for youths in the constituency was inaugurated. (NAN)

