Please be fair to us, Miyetti Allah begs Nigerians

- Nigerians have been urged to be fair to herdsmen by the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria

- The group said herdsmen were only looking for greener pastures in the southern and middle belt regions

- It also urged Nigerians to disregard rumours that their members were planning coordinated attacks on Enugu and Anambra states

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has pleaded with Nigerians to stop passing unfair and rash judgements against them and the entire herdsmen in Nigeria.

The group said herdsmen were only looking for greener pastures in the southern and middle belt regions of the country.

Alhaji Gidado Sadiqu, the southeast zonal chairman of MACBAN said this during the group’s zonal meeting in Enugu, on Saturday, February 24. He also urged the public to disregard rumours making the rounds that their members were planning coordinated attacks on Enugu and Anambra states.

Sadiqu said they are pained that any sight of a Fulani sends shivers down the spines of community members, Vanguard reports.

MACBAN also warned some of it’s members who were in the habit of destroying farm crops in a particular state, only to relocate to another state.

It urged such members to desist from the act and urged it’s leaders in different areas to report such cases to herdsmen/farmers committees set up in different states in the zone.

Going further, the body also requested that any farmer who unlawfully kills a cow should be made to pay for it same as herdsmen who destroy farmlands.

“We also advise our members to participate actively during the coming election by obtaining PVC.This will bring them close to their host to reduce suspicion and hatred.

“We urge our members to be submit to the committee’s that were constituted by the government to mitigate menace that is coming from the Fulani’s or their hosts,” said Sadiqu.

Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had reported that Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, the Sultan of Sokoto appealed to Nigerians to stop tagging members of other ethnic groups as criminals.

The monarch made his comments at a book launch in honour of Prof Ishaq Oloyede, registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), on Wednesday, February 21.

