List of missing 105 Dapchi school girls kidnapped by Boko Haram in Yobe state
- 24/02/2018 17:07:00
- 5
- 0
- 105 students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Yobe state are still missing according to reports
- Yobe government had apologised for claiming that some of the abducted school girls had been rescued
- The government had solicited for more patience from Nigerians
The names of missing students of Government Girls Science and Technical College, Yobe state, after an attack by the Boko Haram terrorists group on Monday, February 19, has been released.
In total, 105 students are said to be still missing according to a report published by Vanguard Newspaper on Saturday, February 24.
The Yobe government had on Thursday, February 22, apologised for claiming that some of the abducted school girls at Government Girls College Dapchi had been rescued.
Abdullahi Bego, director-general, press affairs to Yobe governor, gave the apology over the statement, which turned out to be untrue.
“We issued the statement on the basis of information provided by one of the security agencies that is involved in the fight against Boko Haram and which we had no reason to doubt.’’
“We have now established that the information we relied on to make the statement was not credible. The Yobe State Government apologises for that.”
The statement said Gaidam solicited for more patience as “government and security agencies at all levels continued the work to address the unfortunate situation’’.
1. Fatima Bashir
2. Aisha Kachalla
3. Zainab Abubakar
4. Falmata Wakil
5. Fatima Isa
6. Fatima Musa
7. Aisha Usman
8. Aisha Adamu
9. Fatima Isa
10. Hauwa A. Mohammed Idriss
11. Maryam Mohammed
12. Fatima Mohammed II
13. Hauwa Salisu
14. Hassana Gambo
15. Aisha Adamu
16. Adama Garba
17. Zara Grema
18. Maryam Daamkontoma
19. Zainab Bama
20. Fatsuma Abdullahi
21. Fatima Yahaya Tarbutu
22. Amina Yahaya Tarbutu
23. Amina Adamu
24. Hajara Ali
25. Fatima Abdullahi
26. Fatsuma Ali
27. Zara’U Mohammed
28. Salamatu Garba
29. Falmata Alh. Inuwa
30. Falmata Alh. Ali
31. Aisha B. Danjuma
32. Maryam Bashir
33. Maryam Aliyu Mabu
34. Fatima Modu Bamba
35. Aisha Modu Bamba
36. Hafsat Haruna
37. Rabi Alh. Nasiru
38. Hadiza Moh’D
39. Fatima Aji Hassan
40. Falmata Wakil
41. Aisha Wakil
42. Falmata A. Audu
43. Aisha Maina
44. Aisha Mohammed
45. Aisha Mamuda
46. Name missing on list
47.Zainab Usman
48. Hadiza Mohammed Taiduma
49. Maryam Ibrahim
50. Fatima M. Gira
51. Hafsat Ibrahim Gira
52. Maryam Ibrahim
53. Zara Tijjani
54. Amina Haruna
55. Fatima Adamu
56. Khadija Mai Sale
57. Khadija Ali
58. Habiba Musa Jakana
59 Fatima Bukar
60. Hajara Gidado
61. Maryam Basiru
62. Fatima Usman
63. Maryam Ibrahim
64. Leah Sherubu
65. Aisha Alh. Deri
66. Fatima Hassan Mustapha
67. Zainab Manu
68. Zara Tijjani
69. Zainab Bukar Abba
70. Hauwa Saidu Abubakar
71. Karima Inusa
72. Amina A. Abubakar
73. Yakura Sani
74. Rabi Yahaya Tela
75. Hajara Yahaya Tela
76. Marya Mustapha
77. Aisha Abdullahi
78. Maryam Adamu Mohammed
79. Bintu Usman
80. Fatsuma Mohammed
81. Salamatu Isiyaku
82. Hauwa Lawan
83. Aisha B. Danjuma
84. Aisha Moh’D Jakusko
85. Hauwa Bulama
86. Fatima Abubakar Jambo
87. Walida Adamu
88. Fanna Mohammed
89. Aisha M. Bukar
90. Maryam Usman
91. Aisha Abba Aji
92. Maryam Usman
93. Maimuna A. Hassan
94. Zara Musa
95. Maryam Mohammed Kaku
96. Khadija Suleiman
97. Habiba Nuhu Dan Inu
98. Fatima Isiyaku Aliyu
99. Sahura Jibir Mohammed
100. Khadija Grema Dabuwa
101. Zara Grema Dabuwa
102. Zara Mohammed Lawan
103. Fatima Mohammed
104. Fati Modu Aisami
105. Fatsuma Alli
Meanwhile, NAIJ.com had earlier reported that one of the Yobe schoolgirls who escaped being captured by Boko Haram insurgents when her school, Government Girls Science and Technical College, was stormed by the terrorists, recalled the event of that fateful day.
NAIJ.com gathered that 15-year old Amina Mallam Usman, displayed courage and fighting spirit on Monday, February 19, during the invasion by the insurgents.
Amina said that the grace of God was responsible for her escape on that fateful day, praying that God protects her friends and mates and guide them back home.
Survivors of Boko Haram - on NAIJ.com TV:
