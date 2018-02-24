Home | News | General | How my government is working to reduce unemployment - Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration has implemented several programmes and initiatives to reduce the rate of unemployment in the country.

He made the disclosure on Saturday, February 24, at the 22nd convocation ceremony of the University of Abuja. Buhari who was represented by the deputy executive secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Chinedu Mafiano, also urged youths to key into any of the programmes for national growth and development, The Nation reports.

“My government is working hard to reduce the unemployment rates through several programmes and initiatives including the N-power, agriculture, small and medium scale businesses (SMEs), all of which are supported by government guaranteed loan scheme. I encourage you all to key into any of them for national growth and development,” the president said.

“Government will devote attention to technical and vocational educational training to impact the necessary skills to our youths in a bid to provide the requisite, competent and reliant personnel that can sustain the nation’s economic activities for the required socio-economic transformation.”

He said his government recognises that interdependency and professionals are the drivers of a thriving economy and noted that the current administration was determined to continue to improve access to quality in our educational system.

“Consequently, infrastructure, teachers development, curriculum relevance, funding and planning will continue to receive a boost with the resolve that they will facilitate the desired change in sociology-economic, political, and technological sectors,” Buhari said.

Meanwhile, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has insisted that nothing can stop President Muhammadu Buhari from seeking a second term in office.

Akeredolu made the statement on Saturday, February 24, at a unification rally held in Akure as part of his one year anniversary in office, Vanguard reports.

Akeredolu, who endorsed the president for second term, said Ondo state was satisfied with the numerous achievement of the Buhari administration and therefore will support his second term ambition.

