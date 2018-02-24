Home | News | General | Nigerian priest reportedly set to marry months after resigning from Catholic Church

- Patrick Edet reportedly fixes March 17 as his wedding date

- The clergy broke the news in the Grace Family church which he has been running since he left the Catholic fold

- A young man who married his sister in Anambra state discloses that he carried out the action after discovering that it was permitted in the scriptures

A Nigerian priest, Patrick Edet, who resigned from the Catholic Church in July 2017, is reportedly preparing to get married.

Premium Times reports that Edet who had been a Catholic priest for more than 11 years has reportedly fixed March 17 as his wedding date.

The newspaper, citing a source, said the clergy announced the wedding plans in the Grace Family church which he has been running since he left the Catholic fold.

The name of the bride-to-be is said to be Inyene, who hails from Itam in Itu local government area of Akwa Ibom state.

However, Patrick Edet is yet to confirm the report as his phone lines were switched off on Saturday, February 24, when Premium Times tried to reach him. The newspaper said messages sent to his phones weren’t delivered as at the time the report was been published.

Meanwhile, Cornelius Chiadi Ezeibekwe, from Ekwulobia town in Aguata local government area, Anambra state, has stated that he got married to his sister in order to obey God.

In an interview with New Telegraph, the 25-year-old, who became the buzz of the moment after wedding his sister in a ceremony conducted by their elder brother, stated that he had studied the bible and discovered that such an act was permitted.

NAIJ.com gathers that Ezeibekwe stated that upon his discovery, he informed his parents, who then gave their consent.

The family was reportedly originally Catholics before they joined the Seventh Day Adventist Church and eventually switched to their own brand of Sabbath worship, with one of the children, Paul, serving as the pastor.

