Home | News | General | Reported withdrawal of police special forces from Benue is fake news - Presidency
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
NigerianEye Twitter Opinion Poll: Would you vote Atiku or Buhari if elections were held today?

Reported withdrawal of police special forces from Benue is fake news - Presidency



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 24/02/2018 21:31:00
  • 4
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

- Presidency dismisses report about withdrawal of police special forces from Benue

- Osinbajo-led committee moves to find solution to security problems in Zamfara state

The presidency has faulted a report by an online newspaper which claimed that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has withdrawn the police special forces from Benue communities, barely five weeks after he deployed them to keep order and security in the wake of a string of deadly attacks linked to suspected herdsmen.

The newspaper, citing sources in Benue, stated on Saturday, February 24, that Idris quietly took the decision even as villagers continued to report sporadic attacks on their communities.

READ ALSO: God told me to marry my sister - Disgraced brother speaks

Shortly after the report was published, the personal assistant to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmad, dismissed the the story as fake news. But he however stopped short of making further clarification on the issue.

See Ahmad's post below:

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

Displaying 1 - 65 of 65