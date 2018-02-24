Home | News | General | Reported withdrawal of police special forces from Benue is fake news - Presidency

- Presidency dismisses report about withdrawal of police special forces from Benue

- Osinbajo-led committee moves to find solution to security problems in Zamfara state

The presidency has faulted a report by an online newspaper which claimed that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has withdrawn the police special forces from Benue communities, barely five weeks after he deployed them to keep order and security in the wake of a string of deadly attacks linked to suspected herdsmen.

The newspaper, citing sources in Benue, stated on Saturday, February 24, that Idris quietly took the decision even as villagers continued to report sporadic attacks on their communities.

READ ALSO: God told me to marry my sister - Disgraced brother speaks

Shortly after the report was published, the personal assistant to the president on new media, Bashir Ahmad, dismissed the the story as fake news. But he however stopped short of making further clarification on the issue.

See Ahmad's post below:

Meanwhile, the National Economic Council Committee (NEC) on farmers and herdsmen clashes on Saturday, February 24, visited Zamfara on a fact-finding mission over security challenges in the state.

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The committee was led by its chairman, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Speaking during the courtesy visit at government house Gusau, Umahi said: “We are in Zamfara today for fact finding over the recent security challenges faced by the state.”

He said Vice President Yemi Osinbajo constituted the committee on behalf of the federal government.

Victims of Herdsmen killing buried in Benue State on NAIJ.com TV

[embedded content]

Source: Naija.ng

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...