Buhari tasks varsities on research that ‘ll revamp economy

By Joseph Erunke

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buh-ari has charged the nation’s universities to begin the pursuit of researches and discoveries that would boost the economy of the country. He also solicited the support of all stakeholders in the country to enable government achieve its set target.

Speaking yesterday during the 22nd convocation ceremony of the University of Abuja, where he featured as a visitor, Buhari reassured the audience that his policies and programmes were targeted at creating wealth and employment opportunities for Nigerians particularly the youths.

The president’s position may have been informed by a report by the National Bureau of Statistics, NBS, which showed that millions of Nigerians lost their jobs in the last two years, which may have been a consequence of perceived unfavourable polices and pronouncements of government.

Speaking earlier at the occasion, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Michael Adikwu, while attesting to the quality of education received by the university’s graduands, expressed optimism that their release to the society would herald the socio-economic transformation of Nigeria.

According to him, a total 7,148 students, made up of 6, 902 undergraduates and 242 postgraduate students from 2016/2017 academic session, participated in the convocation that produced 16 first class graduates.

Further breakdown of the figure indicated that there were 507 second class upper division, 3,160 third class and 180, graduated with pass.

In the higher degree category, a total of 73 have Doctorate Degrees, 78 Master’s Degree while a total of 91 are postgraduate diploma graduands.

General Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, Dr. William F. Kumuyi, and two others were awarded honorary doctorate degree (honoris causa).

