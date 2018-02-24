Home | News | General | Unuabonah wins 2017 NAS Gold Medal Prize

By Sam Eyoboka

AN associate professor at the Department of Chemical Sciences, Redeemer’s University, Ede, Osun State, Dr. Emmanuel Iyayi Unuabonah, has emerged the winner of the prestigious 2017 NAS Gold Medal Prize for Nigerian Scientists.

Announcing this at a press conference in Lagos, chairman of the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) Prize Committee, Prof. Gabriel Ogunmola, who is also a past president of NAS, said Dr. Unuabonah emerged “after a due process of evaluation by a five-member Physical Science Jury and the Council of the Nigerian Academy of Science.”

He noted that a Gold Medal Prize was instituted by the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) in 2016.

He said that Dr. Unuabonah was adjudged winner for his numerous contributions in the physical science, adding that, “his innovations are readily transferable as it does not require the use of very expensive equipment, and raw materials are readily available in our environment for its sustainable production. Our leaders should show more interest in the scientific development by teaching science right from the elementary level,” he stated.

