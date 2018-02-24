Home | News | General | Re-organise EFCC, Onuesoke advises FG
Re-organise EFCC, Onuesoke advises FG



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 24/02/2018 21:09:00
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke wants the Federal Government to re-organise the  Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to give southerners a sense of belonging.

He said that since the inception of the ant-graft agency by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with Governor el-Rufai, overseeing the agency, followed by Farida Waziri, Ibrahim Larmorde and   Ibrahim Magu, all the Chairmen had come from northern Nigeria.

Onuesoke spoke in Asaba,Delta State adding that such appointments at the agency   did not only negate the principle of federal character as enshrined in the Constitution, but also puts southerners in a position as if they have nobody qualified enough to hold the position.

He argued that the leadership of  sensitive organisations like EFCC was expected to be rotated across the country so that people will not feel the agency is not set up to  witch hunt and intimidate them.

