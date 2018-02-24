Home | News | General | Re-organise EFCC, Onuesoke advises FG

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, Chief Sunny Onuesoke wants the Federal Government to re-organise the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to give southerners a sense of belonging.

Onuesoke

He said that since the inception of the ant-graft agency by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, with Governor el-Rufai, overseeing the agency, followed by Farida Waziri, Ibrahim Larmorde and Ibrahim Magu, all the Chairmen had come from northern Nigeria.

Onuesoke spoke in Asaba,Delta State adding that such appointments at the agency did not only negate the principle of federal character as enshrined in the Constitution, but also puts southerners in a position as if they have nobody qualified enough to hold the position.

He argued that the leadership of sensitive organisations like EFCC was expected to be rotated across the country so that people will not feel the agency is not set up to witch hunt and intimidate them.

