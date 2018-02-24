Home | News | General | Igbo politicians behind ‘fake’ IPOB leader – Pro Biafra group

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, alleged, Saturrday, that some desperate Igbo politicians were behind the impression being created that a factional leader for the pro-Biafra group had emerged.

There were reports that one Ezenagwu Okwudili was named the factional leader of IPOB, a development the IPOB media and publicity secretary, Comrade Emma Powerful, said, was a faceless, computer–generated name.

Describing the name Okwudili as laughable, Powerful said it was an attempt by those he called treacherous Igbo politicians to please their Hausa-Fulani masters that they were succeeding in their effort to divide and destroy IPOB from within.

The statement by Powerful said: “Nigerian government, out of desperation to divert attention from relentless criticisms of its role in the massacre of indigenes of Abia State in cold blood and invasion of the home of our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, quickly decided to use the newly launched BBC Igbo Service and national newspapers to launch what they thought would be a decisive counter attack to neutralize the adverse publicity their actions were generating.

They also timed the unveiling of their computer generated Okwudili to coincide with the release of a new Amnesty International report on Nigeria which showed that hundreds of unarmed IPOB agitators were brutally mowed down in cold blood at Kanu’s residence in Afaraukwu Umuahia Abia State.“The Igbo politicians are doing this to weaken and divide IPOB, but they cannot and will never slow down our pace”.

