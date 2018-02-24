Home | News | General | DPR uncovers hoarded fuel, seals three stations in Plateau
Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari
DPR uncovers hoarded fuel, seals three stations in Plateau



  24/02/2018
By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Jos – The Department of Petroleum Resources, DPR, Jos Field Office, which discovered over 40, 000 litres of petrol hoarded by independent Marketers in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State, has ordered its sale at regulated price to members of the public.  It also sealed three fuel stations in Jos South and Mangu LGA, for operating illegally.

File photo: DPR official sealing a fuel station

The Department, while on a monitoring exercise led by its Head, Downstream, Monitoring and Regulations, Ahmadu Fagge, also ensured fuel stations illegally constructed in residential and other unsuitable locations, were sealed and their owners asked to obtain clearance from relevant government agencies.

His words, “We had to seal two illegal stations in Jos South and one in Mangu LGA because they are not on our register; they are operating illegally in residential areas thereby posing great risk to the surrounding buildings. They need to get approval from relevant government agencies.

“As we monitor, we discovered that stations that have the product did not dispense so we had to compel them to sell at regulated price to the public. They should stop this act of sabotage because it is bringing untold hardship to the people.”

