Customs impounds 4120 bags of rice, nine containers of Tramadol, others

By Davies Iheamnachor

Operatives of Nigerian Customs Service, NCS, Rivers State Command have impounded 4120 bags of rice and nine containers loaded with pharmaceuticals for alleged false declaration.

The command further disclosed that in the first quarter of 2018, it made N11.4 million out of the 117.8 billion target set for it by the Federal Government, noting that the focus of the command was to exceed the target.

The Customs Area Controller Port Harcourt Area II, Comptroller Abubakar Bashir, at the command’s office at Onne that the command had maintained inter agency collaboration with other relevant agencies.

Bashir noted that the pharmaceuticals were imported into the country from China and India, adding that they were declared to be pressure reducing drugs whereas the contents were Tramadol and other regulated medicines.

He said: “From January to date the command has seized nine containers carrying 8245 cartons of fake pharmaceuticals consisting of 250mg of Tramadol and Tramaking and other anti-malarial and analgestic drugs falsely declared as pressure reducing and PVC values”.

