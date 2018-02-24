Home | News | General | Modern cattle ranching begins in Ondo

• Investors unfold plan to raise new generation of farmers

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A group of foreign investors, in partnership with the Ondo State government, has unfolded plans to raise a new generation of farmers through cattle ranching and livestock farming.

The investors, Peace Aid Project, want to revive the moribund Cattle Ranch at Auga-Akoko.

Project Chief Executive Officer, Benson Emakpor, said a minimum of 500 youths and women would be trained and empowered in cattle fattening at the ranch.

Emakpor explained that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) his organization signed with the state government is not the same as cattle colony, but a partnership that will raise a new generation of farmers as well as mitigate the vexatious issue of Fulani herdsmen attacks.

The MoU, according to him, is designed to revamp the dilapidated Auga Cattle Ranch into a modern cattle ranch.

As part of the agreement, the NGO will construct 500 sheds for the herds while other compartments would be built in line with hygienic and modern trends of raising cattle. Each of the sheds will hold 60 bulls and will be operated by youths.

