‘Why Edo did not pass autonomy bill for state Houses of Assembly’



  • 24/02/2018 19:48:00
By SIMON EBEGBULEM

EDO State residents have continued to rain abuses on  the state House of Assembly members following the decision by the lawmakers to reject autonomy for Houses of Assembly in the ongoing process to amend the constitution.

EDO ASSEMBLY

The lawmakers had, after a meeting with the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state, decided to vote against autonomy for themselves after the party leadership pointed out that it would create instability in the House which, according to them, will affect the development of the state.

A leader of the APC, who craved anonymity, explained: “We took that decision in the interest of Edo people because first, once you have independence, there will always be impeachment of Speakers which will create instability.

¨If there is autonomy now, it will even benefit the state government because all that will be shared is only the allocation from Abuja and not IGR and you will find out that the House may not have enough funds to take care of their needs and that will be a problem”.

