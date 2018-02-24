Home | News | General | FG economic policies bearing positive fruits, says KADCCIMA President

Kaduna – Muheeba Dankaka, President, Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA), has commended the Federal Government for banning the importation of goods and service the country has comparative advantage.



Dankaka said at the opening of the 39th Kaduna International Trade Fair on Saturday in Kaduna, that other measures taken by the government to improve the economy had helped to enhance local productive capacity.

The KADCCIMA president added that the policies would provide industries and businesses with the required leverage to boost their capacities and resilience.

She however stressed that the government should do more to create an enabling environment for the private sector to thrive.

Dankaka particularly urged the government to tackle challenges of insecurity and infrastructure, and ensure respect for the rule of law.

She also called for sustained collaboration across boundaries, noting that no national economy can survive without the support of other economies.

The KADCCIMA president expressed delight at what she called upsurge of participants at the fair, in spite of the economic challenges in the country.

“The 39th edition of Kaduna International trade fair is witnessing an upsurge in the number of participants, stakeholders and patrons in spite of the economic crunch experienced in the country.’’

She said that investors and manufacturers from across India, China, Islamic Republic of Iran, Pakistan, Egypt, Gambia, Niger, Ghana, Senegal and Mali were at the fair.

Earlier, Kaduna State Deputy Governor, Barnabas Bantex said the state government would continue to initiate policies to ease businesses and attract investors,

Activities lined up for the fair include, quiz competition for secondary school students, business round table, and seminar.

The theme of the fair is `Promoting Commerce, Industry and Agriculture for International Competitiveness.'(NAN)

