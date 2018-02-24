Home | News | General | Buhari assures Nigerians on poverty reduction, unemployment

…as Pastor Kumuyi bags ‘doctor of science’ from Unibuja

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA- PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari, Saturday, assured Nigerians of tackling poverty in the land and to reduce high rate of unemployment as various economic policies were being implemented.

L-R: Pro Chancellor, University of Abuja, Alhaji Kabiru Maikudi, Awardee, General Superintendent, Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Folorunso Kumuyi and his wife, Sister Esther Kumuyi, during the conferment of Doctorate award on the Pastor at the University of Abuja 22nd Convocation Ceremony in Abuja Saturday.

Buhari, who was represented by Deputy Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission, NUC, Prof. Chinedu Mafiano, gave the assurance in his speech at the 22nd convocation ceremony of the University of Abuja as Visitor of the institution.

The University also awarded honorary degrees on three distinguished Nigerians including the founder and General Superintendent of Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor (Dr) William Kumuyi, who was awarded an Honorary Doctorate degree of Science, and others were late Dr. Yusuf Bala Usman of Ahmadu Bello University, ABU,who was awarded posthumous Doctorate Degree of Letters, and Alhaji Aliyu Dikko, with Doctorate degree of Management, in recognition of their contributions in nation building.

The university also conferred degrees on 7,148 grandaunts, which Mr Felix Jimoh, emerged best overall graduating student.

Buhari said: “My government is working hard to reduce the unemployment rates through several programmes and initiatives including the N-power, agriculture, small and medium scale businesses, all of which are supported by government guaranteed loan scheme. I encourage you all to key into any of them for national growth and development.

“Government will devote attention to technical and vocational educational training to impact the necessary skills to our youths in a bid to provide the requisite, competent and reliant personnel that can sustain the nation’s economic activities for required socio-economic transformation.”

He called on the university community see itself as development partners with government at all levels to accelerate socio-economic development and expansion, which he noted that interdependency and professionals are the drivers of a thriving economy and assured desired attention to be given to education.

“Consequently, infrastructure, teachers development, curriculum relevance, funding and planning will continue to receive a boost with the resolve that they will facilitate the desired change in sociology-economic, political, and technological sectors.

“If we must keep up with this global trend, education must be given its right place. My government is determined to continue to improve access to quality in our educational system.

Meanwhile, Pastor Kumuyi, speaking on behalf of the awardees said they will continue to contribute their quota to develop the university.

The clergy also charged graduating students to use the knowledge they have acquired to help transform the country into a global economic power.

“Nigeria has many opportunities despite the challenges we face as a nation today. You must be determined to use the knowledge that you have gained at this university to help transform our nation into the global economic powerhouse that it is destined to be.

“All hands should be joined together to provide lacking structures and indispensable facilities required for academic excellence. We must focus on our vision and have faith. With our belief, ambition, determination and the fear of God, we can make university of Abuja better”, he said.

Earlier in his remarks, Vice Chancellor, University of Abuja, Prof. Michael Adikwu, highlighted various achievements of the university in terms of staff training, development of infrastructures and students performance.

He urged the grandaunts to be creative and productive in order to tackle daunting socio-economic challenges in the country, therefore appealed to President Buhari adequate e funding, which he stated that the citadel of learning still grapples with funding challenges to complete vital projects for smooth academic activities.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...