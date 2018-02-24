Iwobi fit to play against City
- 24/02/2018 19:34:00
- 13
- 0
Contrary to speculations that Arsenal striker, Alex Iwobi will be out of today’s League Cup final, Iwobi will be ready and dressed up to play against the Premier League table toppers Manchester City.
The fast rising Super Eagles attacker was seen training with the rest of the squad yesterday even as manager Arsene Wenger confirmed that he was fit to play.
Iwobi was replaced in the dying minutes during their shock 2-1 loss to Swedish minnows Ostersunds in the Europa Cup. Arsenal limped into the last 16 of the Europa League on 4-2 aggregate.
“He wasn’t injured. He only got a cramp,” Wenger said of Iwobi.
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles