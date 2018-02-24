Home | News | General | Hausa, Arewa communities pledge support for unity of Nigeria

Ibadan – The Hausa Community in Ibadan on Saturday pledged its unflinching support for a united Nigeria, cautioning all citizens to eschew acts detrimental to the nation’s unity, peace and progress.

Alhaji Ahmed Zungeru, the Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadan land, made the pledge at a ceremony held at the Ibadan Recreation Club open field.



The event also coincided with Zungeru’s 25th anniversary as the Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadan land.

Zungeru said his community was desirous of living in a united Nigeria where every citizen enjoyed equal rights and privileges irrespective of tribe, religion and political belief.

“It is on record that the leadership of Hausa and Arewa communities in Ibadan stands for peace and unity of this country. We regard Ibadan and the South-West as our second home,’’ he said.

He called on the Federal Government and the National Assembly to assist where necessary in putting an end to the incessant demand of restructuring by majority of the populace.

The Sarkin Hausawa of Ibadan land noted that the call for restructuring was not needed at a time the nation was still grappling to be one.

He called for concerted efforts to ensure a successful and crime-free 2019 general elections.

On the establishment of state police, Zungeru said that the nation had since 1993 agitated for the creation of state police, and described the call as timely.

“We are calling on the state governments across Nigeria to encourage the establishment of state and local government leadership committee where the major tribes should have a say.

“The effort is for us to arrest unforeseen conflicts. This would assist government rather than the use of force in the maintenance of law and order wherever there is ethic squabbles,’’ he said.

He said the Sarikin Hausawa of Ibadan land had since Dec. 21, 1951 been officially recognised as head of the Sarakunan Hausawa (Political Head of the Hausa Community) of different towns in Yoruba land.

“We appreciate the Oyo State Government and the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji for treating us as sons and daughters of Ibadan land.

“We appreciate the traditional rulers in Oyo State as well as the south west region for their hospitality toward non-indigenes. We pledge our support and cooperation to you all.

“Our fore-fathers were born in Ibadan and have always applied wisdom in dealing with us and other ethnic minority groups without inter-tribal disagreement or crisis,’’ he said.

He, particularly appreciated the Olubadan for recognising him and his subjects as part of Ibadan, pledging to further strengthen the relationship.

According to him, I always put myself in a very quiet and uneasy condition anytime I hear about the intermittent menace of herdsmen and farmers crisis, especially in the south-west.

“My thinking is that the various state governments in the southern part of the country give total recognition to most of the herdsmen leadership without finding out their backgrounds.’’

Zungeru urged government not to relent in its efforts toward proffering lasting solution to the crisis.

Among the dignitaries honoured with various titles at the event were the Governor of Katsina State Alhaji Aminu Masari.

Also honoured were former Inspector-General of Police, Sir Mike Okiro, the present Chairman, Police Service Commission, Col Kabir Gambo (rtd), Prof. Kyauta Ibahim and Alhaji Yahya Baba-Ahmed among others.

The event was attended by Justice Mamman Nasir (rtd), a former President, Court of Appeal and Sarkin Shasha, Alhaji Maiyasin Katsina, the Chairman, Arewa Traditional rulers in 17 southern states.

The event was also attended by Mr Abdullahi Kure, the Oyo State Director, Department of State Services, some Yoruba traditional rulers and hosts of Hausa Chiefs. (NAN)

