Basketball: D’Tigers overrun Rwanda
- 24/02/2018 19:28:00
Nigeria’s senior men’s basketball team, the D’Tigers Saturday added the Rwanda team to their list of preys at the on-going FIBA 2019 World Cup qualifier in Mali with a blow-out score of 108-53.
They had beaten hard fighting Uganda who won the first quarter surprisingly 102-86 on the opening day on Saturday.
They play the final game of the first round against host Mali today.
