3,000 bandits surrender in Zamfara

At least 3,000 bandits have surrendered their arms following the peace and dialogue initiated by Zamfara state government.

A committee was initiated by Zamfara State Government which brokered the peace, the Deputy Governor, Malam Ibrahim Wakkala, said in Guasu.



Wakkala, who is the Chairman of the state’s Dialogue, Reconciliation and Disarmament Committee, said revealed at an interactive session with the National Economic Council (NEC) Committee on Farmers/Herdsmen Clashes.

Wakkala said that the committee has succeeded in restoring peace and stability among communities in the state.

“With these efforts, our communities are now living peacefully and cooperating with security agencies in sustaining peace.

He commended the state government, security agencies and traditional rulers and all other stakeholders for their efforts.

In his submission, the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, said that 1,321 people have been killed since 2011, 1,881 persons injured and 185 cars and motorcycles lost to the activities of bandits,

Rikiji, who is the Chairman of the state government Damage, Assessment and Relief Committee, added that over 10,000 cattle were lost to rustling and 2,688 hectares of farm lands and 10,000 houses were destroyed within the period under review.

The speaker said the state government established the committee to ascertain the number of death and injured persons as well as property lost to banditry and cattle rustling with the aim of assisting victims.

“Within the period under review, the state government has, through the committee, spent huge amount of money in providing cash, food items as well as assistance to families of deceased and sponsoring medical bills to victims of disasters in the state,” he said.

