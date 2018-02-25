Home | News | General | Yolvicmike Football Academy places premium on youth development

Founder of Yolvicmike Football Academy in Ilorin, Kwara State, Gbenga Ajiboye, has called on corporate Nigeria and state institutions to identify with the talent breeding outfit in order to bring meaning to the lives of the teeming youths who are already enrolled into the academy.

He also said that positive contributions to the academy would make more youths to identify with the academy, which would in turn have greater impact on government’s youth development programmes.

Yolvicmike Academy was inaugurated in August 2016 in Ilorin with 18 players, who study while perfecting their skills in football. The academy now boasts 25 players aged under 15 years, and 32 players under 20 years of age.

Ajiboye who is a former player of Kwara United and Shooting Stars Sports Club of Ibadan said, “Kwara State government is fully aware of our efforts at football development, hence the academy is associated with the relevant ministries, departments and parastatals.”

He is calling on more of such recognition and partnerships. In order to achieve his goal, Ajiboye explained, “We are ready to build our own facilities and attract global partners, since football is global.”

