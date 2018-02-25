Home | News | General | Shell Nigeria are NOGIG 2018 Champions

After days of tough competition, Shell Nigeria proved they are the best team as they emerged the overall winners of the 17th Nigeria Oil and Gas Industry Games which ended yesterday at the Main Bowl of the Teslim Balogun Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

Shell won 11 gold, 12 silver and 11 bronze medals to go away with the 2018 trophy. NNPC placed second with 9 gold, 12 silver and 14 Bronze medals, while the third place went to Chevron that amassed 8 gold, 3 silver and 5 bronze medals.

NLNG beat , ExxonMobil to fourth place position after winning 5 gold, 5 silver and 5 bronze medal with ExxonMobil, collecting 3 gold, 5 silver and 6 bronze medals, while Total took the sixth position haven won 3 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals.

While Seplat and OVH Energy failed to appear on the medals table, NAOC, NCDMB, DPR, Eroton and PTI placed 7th, 8th, 9th, 10 and 11 in that order.

The climax of the games tagged NOGIG 2018 was in the relay events where Shell beat Total to the gold medal in the women relay with NNPC winning the bronze medal.

The men’s relay was won by NNPC, while Total and Shell Nigeria took the silver and bronze medals respectively.

Thirteen oil and gas companies in the country participated in the weeklong games which featured, Swimming, 8-ball pool, Chess, Scrabble, Basketball, Athletics, Football, Squash, Tennis and Table Tennis.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...