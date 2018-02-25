Home | News | General | Obaseki, Oshiomhole team up to unveil ‘new’ Bendel Insurance FC

All is now set for the unveiling of the re-branded Bendel Insurance Football Club of Benin and the technical crew ahead of the 2018 National League football season.

The ceremony will be performed by the Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki at the banquet hall of the Government House in Benin on Tuesday and he will be assisted by his immediate predecessor in office, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

A statement from the Government House, Benin City and signed by the Chief Press Secretary to Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Ebomhiana Musa said the technical crew of the re-branded team is headed by Monday Odigie as the Manager with Baldwin Bazuaye as the Chief Coach and Greg Ikhenobas as Assistant Coach.

According to Musa, “highly experienced players have been signed on by the club management to complement the new technical crew in preparation for the 2018 football season which promises to be exciting for football enthusiasts.”

Musa also disclosed that Edo State Deputy Governor, Rt Hon Comrade Philip Shaibu is the chairman of the high-powered committee charged with the responsibility of repositioning sports in the state.

He said Comrade Shaibu has assured that “With the caliber of players we have on board coupled with the technical crew, we have no doubt that Bendel Insurance FC are out to thrill football lovers with good play and bring back the old glory associated with the club (and) ultimately return to the premier league which we believe they rightfully belong with the kind of investment we have put into it aside the support from corporate bodies.”

Top sports personalities expected to grace the epoch event are the NFF President, Amaju Pinnick, former Bendel Insurance coach, Alabi Eisien, Fanny Amu coach of the Golden Eaglets to Japan ’93, Hon Ayo Omidiran, Shehu Dikko, the LMC Chairman.

Also expected are Osaze Odemwingie, Yakubu Ayegbeni, Julius Aghahowa, Sebastian Brodericks-Imasuen as well as members of the National Assembly from Edo State and their counterparts in the State House of Assembly.

