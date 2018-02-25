Home | News | General | PIB will be passed soon – Hon. Akinlaja

Hon. Joseph Akinlaja, Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Resources Downstream, has described the just concluded Nigeria International Petroleum Summit, an African Petroleum Technology and Business Conference, as a platform to drive the oil and gas sector.

Akinlaja, who was one of the discussants at the summit, said: ‘’Organizing a high profile summit of this magnitude is indeed good for Nigeria’s oil and gas sector. I must also commend the Minister of State for Petroleum and his team for their insight and judgement. This conference offers us a worthy platform to learn and unlearn from each other in the overall interest of the industry”.

Oil

On the Petroleum Industry Bill, the lawmaker said it will be passed before the expiration of the 8th National Assembly.

He said, ‘’Both the Senate and House have done their part in passing the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill. I assure you all that if the entire PIB is eventually passed it will open up the oil and gas sector to new local and international investors for competitive growth and development in line with international best practices”.

