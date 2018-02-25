Home | News | General | Commonwealth Games: Sports ministry spends N3m per day for camping

By Ben Efe

Basic necessities of life are hard to come by in the camp of Nigerian athletes preparing for the 2018 Commonwealth Games billed for April 4-15 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Nigeria’s flagbearer Marya Usman leads the delegation during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Commonwealth Games at Celtic Park in Glasgow on July 23, 2014. AFP PHOTO

This is just as the Sports Ministry is reportedly spending N3million daily to run the different camps. The sporting federations concerned are now left to explain to their respective athletes, why they have to bear the discomforts. The government is struggling to come to terms with the N1.8 billion budgeted for the Games, it has been claimed.

One of the federations’ member who pleaded anonymity, stated that things were getting unbearable for the sports men and women, who have being in camp since November.

“It is very hard to get a bottle of water to drink and also quality food to eat in camp. Yet the sports ministry is spending N3 million per day. Some of us had to spend our own money to get things going.

“The Sports Ministry director, Federation of Elite Athletes Department (FEAD), Mrs Tayo Oreweme is even playing hard ball in terms of giving accommodation to athletes and coaches,”the source disclosed.

It was gathered that out of the N1.8 billion approved, the ministry of finance has released N450m, which has been allegedly paid into the account of the director so that things can get moving.

Efforts to reach Mrs. Oreweme proved abortive as she was said to have traveled with an advance party to make preparations for the Nigerian delegation. The athletes and officials are expected to leave on March 10 for a three weeks intensive training before the Games.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...