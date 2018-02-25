Home | News | General | Awolowo, Zik, Balewa ‘Ressurect’ at Ronik

The late Chief Obafemi Awolowo literally resurrected after a house named after him at Ronik Comprehensive School, Ejigbo, Lagos won 14 Gold, 12 Silver and 11 Bronze, Awolowo House to emerge the winner of the 12th biennial sports competition of the school.

Winners receiving the trophies during the 12th biennial sports competition organized by Ronik Comprehensive School Ejigbo.

Azikiwe House, named after Dr Nnamdi Azikiwe, came second with 11 Gold, 10 Silver and 9 Bronze. Balewa House, which derived its name from the first republic prime minister of Nigeria, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, took the third position with 9 Gold, 10 Silver and 9 Bronze. Awolowo House also won the first place in the march past.

The invitation relay race for girls was won by Top Laurel School, Jakande Estate Ejigbo, the second position won by Excel College, Ejigbo while Gideon Comprehensive School, Okota took the third place. In the invitation relay race for boys, Top Laurel School also won the first position; Gideon Comprehensive High School took the second position while Excel College emerged third.

The Chairman of the occasion, Alhaji Umoru Audu, commended the school management for organizing the event. He advised parents to encourage their children to participate in sports. He donated N100, 000 to support sports in the school. The Proprietress, Mrs Rachael Alabi, thanked parents, staff and students for the quality of the performances at the event. Her husband, Mr Chris Alabi, was also on the high table. The Principal, Mrs Victoria Duru, commended parents for supporting the school morally and financially thereby contributing to the achievements of the school in academics and sports.

The parents supported the chairman of the occasion with financial contribution towards sports development in the school.

