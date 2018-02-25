Home | News | General | Delta’s three modular refineries to process 30, 000 barrels of crude per day – Oghenesivbe, Okowa’s aide

By Abel Kolawole

Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on communications, Dr Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe, says the Okowa administration is fulfilling its electioneering campaign promises to spread prosperity to Deltans.

Oghenesivbe and Okowa

He spoke on a programme, “Democracy and the Rule of Law,” aired on Galaxy Television.

“Governor Ifeanyi Arthur Okowa has been able to drastically reduce the rate of poverty in the state through people-oriented and socio-economic policies in the areas of job and wealth creation as encapsulated in the SMART agenda:, he said, adding that over 3,000 youths in the three senatorial districts of the state are beneficiaries under the Youth Agriculture Entrepreneurship and Skills Training Entrepreneurship (YAGEP and STEP) programmes.

Oghenesivbe posited that the state government had directed the 25 local council chairmen in the state to constitute security task forces within their areas to assist security agencies in curbing crime.

On the issue of state police, he said, “State police is a welcome idea because a situation where a governor, who is the Chief Security Officer of his state, does not have control of security agencies is unacceptable. This trend must stop and give way for a positive and goal oriented policing.

“The lacuna created by a section of the constitution which provides that the state Commissioner of Police may seek further directives from his superiors before carrying out the orders of the state governor on security issues makes it mandatory for the establishment of state police or in the alternatively amend the constitution to yank the proviso which gave birth to the lacuna.

“It follows that upon the establishment of state police, the Federal Government must increase funding to states from her current annual budget for the Nigeria Police, meaning that all present state police command shall be retained as state police structures under the full control of the governor as Chief Security Officer of his state.

“The federal police shall then be reduced to special and specific services, working with state police whenever the need arises. The Inspector General of Police by the new arrangement shall have no power and control over state police. The office of the IGP can be renamed as Office of the Federal Police Commissioner, to oversee general federal police operations on specific crimes and core investigations related to the Federal Government”.

In a related development, Oghenesivbe said that the three modular refineries, to be established by the state government in Sapele, Okpai and Kwale, shall further provide jobs and create wealth for youths, women and a reasonable number of skilled and unskilled persons in the state.

In a statement, he asserted that the modular refineries, when operational, shall refine 30,000 barrels per day; capable of radically transforming the local host communities into modern cities as commercial activities are expected to grow and impact positively on the living standards of the people.

“The visionary leadership of our amiable governor is again exposed through the modular refineries star projects. Imagine the thousands of jobs it will create during construction of the refineries and when they are operational. It will create jobs for petty traders, suppliers, engineers, contractors, drivers, professionals and so on and so forth”, the aide said.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...