Rep. Oboro Praised Over Act for Legislative Houses Powers Act

A group, Triple U For Oboro For Senate, has lauded the member representing Okpe,Sapele,Uvwie Constituency in the House of Representatives and Delta Central senatorial aspirant, Hon. Evelyn Omavowan Oboro, over the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act which she sponsored as a bill and recently signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group, in a statement after its meeting at Otu-Jeremi, Ughelli South Local Government area of Delta State, said the Act repealed the Legislative Houses (Powers and Privileges) Act. Cap. L12 Laws of Federal Republic of Nigeria, 2014 and re-enacted the Legislative Powers and Privileges Act, 2016 to give the legislature the powers and immunity to carry out its legislative responsibility and for other related matters.

It stated that the Act grants the National Assembly and state Houses of Assembly immunity from litigation for actions taken in plenary or committee proceedings.

Coordinator of the group, Rt. Hon. Sunday Apah, while briefing members on the achievements of Hon. Evelyn Omavowan Oboro, said the Rep. had achieved a lot for the people of his constituency, Urhobo, Delta State and Nigeria at large through her empowerment programmes, constituency projects and bills.

While calling on the people of Delta Central to support the lawmaker for the Senate come 2019, Apah noted that Oboro was busy with legislative duties but will soon resume consultation with leaders in the senatorial district to seek their nod for her bid.

