Olabisi Onabanjo University Professional Administrators awards Otunba Runsewe

By OSA AMADI

Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General of National Council for Arts and Culture, was honoured last Thursday, February 22, 2018 with a Distinguished Service Award in Administration by the Olabisi Onabanjo chapter of Nigerian University Professional Administrators.

L-R: Prof. Ganiyu O. Olatunde, VC,OOU, Ago-Iwoye; Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, D.G, NCAC; Mrs. Omolara Osunsanya, Registrar, OOU; and Prof. Michael O.Ologunde, during the presentation of Distinguished Service Award in Administration to Otunba Segun Runsewe by Nigerian University Professional Administrators, Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye, Ogun State.

It was also an occasion in which a lecture titled Reflections on Nigerian University and the Quest for National Development, Problems and Prospects, was delivered by Professor Michael Olufisayo Ologunde, representing Professor Oladapo Afolabi.

According to the citation of Otunba Runsewe read at the event, Otunba Olusegun Runsewe was born in Kaduna to the family of Pa Bankole Runsewe from Ogun State. He attended St. Michael Primary School, Kaduna, before proceeding to Vohoeven Technical College Minna, now Government Technical College. He holds an MBA in Marketing from Edo State University and HND in Management Studies from London School for Executives. He also has a Diploma in Public Relations from the London School of Management Studies and a Professional Certificate in Estate and Property Management from Kaduna Polytechnic.

Otunba Runsewe has remained a consistent phenomenon in the Media, Culture and Tourism Sector in Nigeria since the last three decades. He worked as a Marketing Manager at the New Nigerian Newspaper and rose to the position of General Manager at the organisation. He also worked as Head/CEO, Sports Weekly and was Publisher and Editor-in-Chief of National Network Newspapers. He was also the Media Coordinator, Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2013, Abuja, Nigeria.

Otunba Runsewe was appointed Executive Director at the National Orientation Agency in 2000, a position he held until his appointment as the Director-General of Nigerian Tourism Development Corporation (NTDC) in August 2006. His tenure at NTDC was a watershed in the development of the Tourism Sector in Nigeria. His aggressive marketing tourism campaign, anchored on the catch-phrase “Tourism is Life” gave the Nigerian Tourism Industry unprecedented national and international visibility.

Otunba Runsewe is a fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations; Chairman, Nigerian Sports Writers Association; Chairman, Board of Nigerian Institute of Journalism; Fellow of Institute of Management (FIM); and Fellow, Association of Business Executives (FABE), London.

A detribalized Nigerian, he holds several titles from different parts of the country, including Danbura Kabi, Kebbi-State; Obiagu One of Igbo Ukwu, Anambra state, amongst others.

Otunba Runsewe came to NCAC with a track record of experience and expertise. A man of high integrity and impeccable character, he is well known for his ability to create a river out of an oasis anywhere he works. We can only expect a new dawn in the culture industry in Nigeria under his stewardship.

His passion for culture and tourism administration is unprecedented as he holds a firm belief that with culture and tourism the economic destiny of Nigeria could be repositioned for better.

