Uviejitobor commends Udu PDP, highlights achievements

The member representing Udu Constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly, Hon Peter Okagbare Uviejitobor, has commended Udu chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) over the success of the party, just as he highlighted his achievements and that of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in the council area in the past two and half years of the current administration.

The ceremony which took place at Uviejitobor’s constituency office in Egini witnessed several PDP leaders across the state, including the Senior Political Adviser to Governor Okowa, Chief Festus Ochonogor, represented by Hon. Godwin Masah, Udu PDP chairman, Chief Sam Ughwujovwowo, Chief Ighoyota Amori, Hon. Henry Sakpara, Hon. Jite Brown, Chief Eddy Ono-Sorhue, Chief Moses Odibo, amongst others.

In his opening speech, Hon. Uviejitobor said; “This ceremony is to garner support for the second term bid of our amiable governor, Dr. Okowa. He deserves a second term in office as his smart policies have brought development and good governance to Delta State”.

He reaffirmed his commitment to positive representation of his constituent as well as allegiance to the PDP, together with all his followers in ensuring that the party remains victorious in all elections.

Hon. Uviejitobor thanked the party leaders, stakeholders and supporters for their backing of Governor Okowa for a second term bid, pledging to maintain a good working relationship with the governor and the leadership of the house to attract more development to the area.

He listed some of the projects attracted with the support of the governor to Udu to include: Construction of six classroom block at Aladja Grammar School, Aladja; construction of six classroom block at Adadja Secondary School, Emadadja; construction of six classroom block at Orhuwhorun High School, Orhuwhorun; renovation of six classroom block at Ovwian Secondary School, Ovwian; construction of six classroom block at Oghior Secondary School, Oghior; renovation of six classroom block at Ohwrode Secondary School, Ohwrode; rehabilitation of New York Road, Owhase; rehabilitation of Ovwian main road to DSC Expressway and the rehabilitation of Orhuwhorun Road, Ovwian.

The lawmaker added that he has so far given out cash empowerment of over sixty million naira in the past two and half years of representing his people, while over 100 persons were engaged in YAGEP and STEP Programmes of the state government.

Meanwhile, the party chairman and the lawmaker formally received over 500 decampees from other political parties to the PDP where they enjoined the people to work together to vote out the government of APC in 2019.

The highpoint of the ceremony was a vote of confidence passed on Governor Okowa and Hon Uviejitobor by the PDP leaders and members of Udu local government area.

