Solar energy programme for Elizade varsity students

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

ELIZADE University, llara – Mokin, Ondo State has introduced a skill acquisition programme in solar energy generation and distribution for students.

The Vice Chancellor, Prof Timothy Fadayomi, disclosed this during the 6th matriculation for 350 new students of the institution.

Fadayomi said the university was determined to produce graduates with appropriate skills and knowledge for the development of the nation and global competitiveness.

“Our mission is to produce the “total student” who will contribute to the growth and development of the nation.

He pointed out that the skill acquisition programme would commence in the second semester of the 2017/ 2018 academic session.

“It is hoped that at the end of the programme, all participants would be able to generate and distribute energy in their respective homes using the solar energy system”, the VC added.

Fadayomi warned the new students that the institution “ has zero tolerance for delinquent behaviour such as drug addiction, night crawling, truancy, indecent dressing, fighting, smoking of cigarettes and addictive substances and unauthorised use of drugs.

“If any of you is caught in any act that violates your matriculation oath, you will face the students disciplinary and examination misconduct committee and the university will not hesitate to show you the way out”.

