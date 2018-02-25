Home | News | General | Operation Cat Race: Army gives latest update, arrest herdsman (photos)

The Nigerian army on Operation Cat Race have continued to make significant success in their quest to maintain peace and order between farmers and herdsmen in the affected region.

The army in a statement by Colonel Aliyu Yusuf said it recovered a locally made pistol with live cartridge.

It also said it was able to prevent a clash between farmers and herdsmen in Nasarawa while also arrested a herdsman with cutlass and bullet proof vest.

Read the statement below:

Army arrests herdsman with bullet-proof vest and cutlass. Credit: Facebook, SK Usman

Troops of Nigerian Army on Exercise Ayem Akpatuma have continued to make significant progress in the Field Training Exercise.

It is in this regards that troops deployed in at Taraba State while on patrol at Gidan Kiya village, Ibbi local government area of Taraba state, on Friday 23rd February 2018 recovered locally made pistol with one live cartridge from the village.

The troops also acting on a distress call immediately intervened in a violent clash between the hunters and herdsmen in Obi Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

Similarly, troops on patrol on 22nd February 2018 deployed at Ayilamo village in Logo Local Government Area of Benue State while on patrol at Chegba village arrested a herdsman with a locally made bullet proof vest and a cutlass. The herdsman has been handed over to the police for further action.

The public especially the residents of the areas where Exercise Ayem Akpatuma is taking place are advised to continue to cooperate with the troops by providing useful information and to report any suspected movement by individual or group to the military or law enforcement agencies in their area.

Meanwhile, a socio-cultural Tiv group in Benue, Mzough U Tiv, raised concern over fliers reportedly distributed by the Nigerian army deployed to address farmers-herdsmen clashes.

NAIJ.com had reported that the army launched Operation Cat Race to address the problem in the state but according to The Punch, residents are apprehensive.

The leaflets were circulated shortly after the chief of army staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai, visited Benue to launch the operation.

Victims of herdsmen killings buried in Benue state on NAIJ.com TV:

[embedded content]

