DESOPADEC committed  to devt of communities —Ochor 

By Ochuko Akuopha

EXECUTIVE Director, Social Services Development, Delta State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, DESOPADEC, Mr. Christopher Ochor, has reiterated the commitment of the Commission to the execution and inauguration of projects that will address the social and economic needs of oil producing communities across the State.

Ochor, who stated this while inspecting some of DESOPADEC’s ongoing projects at Obiaruku, Umutu and Ebedei communities in Ukwuani Local Government Area, said the Commission was out to provide necessary amenities that would improve the lives of the people of the areas.

The projects inspected included the section B of the deflooding of the Obiaruku Market, section B, perimeter fencing of the Emmanuel Uduaghan Civic Centre, Obiaruku, construction of classrooms administrative block at Ekpemili Primary School, Obi-Ogene, Ebedei and completion of skill acquisition centre at Umutu.

Ochor said: “The present board inherited a contract worth about N10 billion and since our mandate is to complete and inaugurate, we have been doing just that and we will continue to do so for the good of the people.”

Commending Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his efforts toward ensuring that the skills acquisition centre project is completed, he said “the centre has a history, pointing out that the ministry of youths and sports started the project and will be completed by the Commission”.

Earlier, the leader of the Ukwuani Market Women Association, Lady Betty Ataghoshi commended Governor Okowa for providing funds to channel water from the Obiaruku main Market, which according to her had been a perennial problem.

